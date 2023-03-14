Army Denies Allegation of Partisanship During Feb. 25 Elections





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has dismissed reports that some of its senior officers were partisan during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.

Some media reports claimed that a military officer ordered the deployment of troops to some locations in Lagos State for election to be rigged in favour of the Labour Party.

But in a swift reaction, Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said some interest groups, who were prevented from influencing the elections through violence were behind the report.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a deliberately calculated smear campaign in the social media and other fora against some of our senior commanders and officers. While these unconscionable acts are inexplicable, the motivations behind them are not far-fetched.

“In the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, officers and men of the Nigerian Army adopted a firm and resolute…





Source: Thisday Newspaper