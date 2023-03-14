CBN Directs Commercial Banks to Accept, Pay Out Old N500, N1,000 Notes





•Apex bank needs no presidential directive to comply with Supreme Court order, says president

•Insists president has never done anything to obstruct course of justice

•NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to end currency scarcity, threatens strike

•Emefiele debunks fake news, denies alleged plot against Tinubu

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Segun James and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, directed commercial banks and other financial institutions in the country to continue to accept and pay out the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes till December 31, 2023, in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement signed by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, the central bank disclosed that it had met with the Bankers’ Committee and directed that the old banknotes remained legal tender alongside the redesigned notes.

But in apparent reaction to public unease over the federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper