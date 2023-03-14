Commonwealth: Education, Water Resources Ministries Partner for WASH





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In commemorating the 2023 Commonwealth Day, the ministries of education and water resources have entered into partnership for the protection of young people against future pandemics, particularly in the improvement of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

This is even as the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has marked the 7th Commonwealth Day commemoration, his last as minister, with the theme “Forging a sustainable peaceful and common future”.

Adamu said virtues to promote quality education, digitized learning, human rights and democratic governance must be enshrined amongst children and young people.

Represented by the permanent secretary, David Adejoh, the minister said this year’s theme is a reawakening call that the promotion of unity, love, peace, and prosperity is the foundation of development and the comity of Common Wealth nations in particular.

“Health is wealth. The Common Wealth ministers if education are committed…





