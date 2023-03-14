CUPP Spokesman Hails Emefiele for Complying with S’Court Verdict on Currency Swap





The House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato North, South federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has commended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for complying with the Supreme Court ruling and directing commercial banks and other financial institutions in the country to continue to accept the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes till December 31, 2023.

Udora Orizu in Abuja

CBN, had on Monday, directed all financial institutions to accept and pay out the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes till December 31, 2023, in line with the apex court’s ruling.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a statement while commending the CBN, accused some bank chief executive officers and managers of hoarding the new notes for political reasons.

He described as saddening the long queues at the banks as people helplessly wait to withdraw money, while managers of banks are helping moneybag…





Source: Thisday Newspaper