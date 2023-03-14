Ebonyi Won’t Record Voter Apathy, Says APC









Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ahead of next Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly election, the Ebonyi State Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the electorate of adequate security to enable them turn out en mass to exercise their franchise.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Director, Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said Ebonyi people were enthusiastic and desirous to vote and elect the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, and other candidates of the party in the state.

He noted that there have been massive political alignments in favour of the APC by stakeholders of opposition parties to support the election of Nwifuru based on equity, justice and power rotation.

Orji said: “Ebonyi people will come out en mass and vote for the APC next Saturday. We are glad to note the enthusiasm of stakeholders of opposition political parties in the state who have seen…





Source: Thisday Newspaper