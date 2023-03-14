FGDC Outlines Plans for Memorable 30th Anniversary WCGC





Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), owners of the famed World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) have promised participants and sponsors in this year’s edition of the competition, a fun-filled and memorable weekend. This 2023 edition which also marks the 30th anniversary of the tournament will get underway at Lakowe Lakes Club later this month.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya, who spoke during the week said, FGDC was putting all necessary arrangements in place to make sure the participants and sponsors of the unique 30th anniversary edition memorable.

According to Olukoya, the 2023 WCGC will not be the usual golf game but will be filled with more fun, on and off the course for the duration of the tournament.

“This year’s event is unique in several ways. We plan to introduce a Free Children’s Golf Clinic to some select public schools in Lagos State as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary. We will join the rest of the world to mark…





Source: Thisday Newspaper