Group Asks Edo Residents to Vote in Competent Lawmakers





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Edo State yesterday, urged Edo residents to vote for candidates who will make people-centred laws and not those interested in going to the state house of assembly with impeachment agenda in order to bringing down the state government.

The concerned group, who spoke at a press briefing in Benin City, described the issue of impeachment being circulated around by some political leaders, actors and their supporters as “irresponsible” and could potentially distort the existing peace and lead to crisis even before the March 18 house of assembly elections.

Spokesperson of the group, made up of different civil society organisations, Solomon Idiogbe, appealed to Edo people to carefully scrutinize the candidates and vote them based on competence, track records and capacity to carry out their legislative duties for the progress and development of the state when elected.

Source: Thisday Newspaper