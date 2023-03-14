Guber Election: Group Calls for Arrest of Jos Cleric over alleged incitement





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Movement for the Survival of Plateau People (MOSOP), a pressure group in Jos, has called for the arrest and prosecution of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir over alleged inciting statements credited to him ahead of next Saturday governorship polls in Plateau state.

In a joint statement issued in Jos, president of MOSOP, Solomon Bako and General Secretary of the group, Ibrahim Audu, they described Jingir’s utterances as provocative, and a threat to peace of the state.

The Cleric, while recently canvassing for support for one of the gubernatorial candidates, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda had called on Muslims in the state to vote for the APC candidate because a vote for him is a vote for protection and expansion of Islam on the Plateau.

In another video that has gone viral on the social media, the Islamic leader was captured describing the Berom ethnic nationality and other Plateau tribes as killers, calling on Muslims in Jos North not to vote…





Source: Thisday Newspaper