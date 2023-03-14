INEC Finalising BVAS, Backend Report for Litigants to Prosecute Cases





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday revealed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and backend report of over 11,000 pages were being finalized for litigants to prosecute their case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The commission disclosed this in Abuja when the legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was at the headquarters of the commission to inspect document and electoral materials used during the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the commission, Tanimu Inuwa said the commission currently has forms EC8D – summary of results of each state and FCT, and form EC8D – national summary and form EC8A.

He said: “The BVAS and backend report of over 11,000 pages is being finalized. The result sheets and ballot papers are in the various states not at the Headquarters.”

Inuwa suggested that a timeline for visitation for all parties should be made for ease…





Source: Thisday Newspaper