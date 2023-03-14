JAMB Announces New Date for Mock Exams





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that the 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for Thursday,16th March, 2023, has been shifted to Thursday, 30th March, 2023

The shift in date was partly due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and States’ Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday,11th March, 2023 but now moved to 18th March, 2023.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, candidates, who registered early and had indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

It also stated that the Board, “wants to use this opportunity to announce that this year’s UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.”

