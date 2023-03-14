Kwara APC Tasks INEC on Guber, Assembly Polls





• Urges umpire to improve on election logistics

Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly polls slated for Saturday, the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the challenges of logistics that slowed down the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, the party commended the efforts of the electoral umpire, especially its professional handling of the process.

“We are convinced that the INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it has to do better in the coming and future polls. We feel especially compelled to call on the INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incident of insufficient electoral materials, including…





Source: Thisday Newspaper