March 18: Akwa Ibom People ‘ll Choose Rightly, Says Professionals





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Professionals and businessmen in Akwa Ibom under the aegis of Professionals for Development have charged the people of the state to choose rightly in the March 18, 2023 governorship election by voting enmasse for the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno.

National Coordinator of the group, Ufot Akan Umoren, in a statement yesterday stressed that the people of Akwa Ibom have the option of choosing between a God-sent individual like Pastor Eno and cronies of corrupt politicians.

Umoren stated that the governorship election presents an option for the people of Akwa Ibom to choose between voting for progressive transformation and development as embodied in Pastor Eno against profligacy, corruption and wastefulness.

He further noted that the election presents the people the option to choose between a well-prepared, competent and ready candidate who has the interest of the people at heart as against someone who seeks…





Source: Thisday Newspaper