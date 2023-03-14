Nasarawa Gov Condemns Calls for APC  Chairman’s Resignation





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned in strong terms the recent calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the APC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, recently called for the national chairman of the party to be relieved of his duty, supposedly in a bid to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the presidency.

But, when speaking at a meeting with former aspirants of the APC across the state yesterday in the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule described the move seeking the removal of the APC national chairman as unfair and unnecessary.

The governor maintained that the move was untimely, rude and completely unnecessary, especially that the party was still in the middle of an election.

Sule pointed out that at a time the party was recording successes at the recently concluded presidential and National Assembly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper