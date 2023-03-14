Nigerian Law Graduate, Muhammad, Wins International Essay Competition





*Beats 1,150 competitors from UK, India, 30 African countries

*Says she’s proud of her nation

A young Nigerian lady, Fa’izah Atu Muhammad, has made Nigeria proud by coming top of an essay competition in the entire African continent.

The competition organised by UONGOZI Institute of Tanzania for young Africans between the ages of 18-25, titled ‘2023 Youth Leadership Competition’ was competed for by 30 African countries, including United Kingdom and India for young Africans in diaspora.

An announcement Tuesday on their website said the young Muhammad emerged victorious after defeating over 1,150 participants who also made entries for the continental competition.

The topic for the Essay Competition was “If you were an African Leader, how would you promote intra-African trade to unlock Agricultural potentials in Africa?”

This topic was given by the organizers upon which she wrote excellently and emerged overall winner. Her essay was evaluated by the examiners across…





Source: Thisday Newspaper