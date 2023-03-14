Nigeria’s Politics Fascinating, Bright Future, Says British High Commissioner





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has described Nigeria’s politics as fascinating, saying that it offers a brighter future for democratic governance in the country.

She stated this amidst litigations trailing the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The British envoy stated this while speaking with journalists after she paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

She said despite controversies that greeted the process of the election by some political actors, the nation’s politics is fascinating and portends bright future for the country .

Laing said: “I made very good friends. I love Nigerian music a lot. The culture here is so rich. Secondly, the politics in Nigeria is so fascinating.

“I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper