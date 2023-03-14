Obi Replies Church Leaders, Elder Statesmen, Says Tinubu Not God’s Will in Presidential Poll





•Declares he has no personal issue against former Lagos governor, only challenging INEC’s process, procedure of declaring him president-elect

•Insists Wike worked against him in Rivers

•Electoral body bows to pressure, grants LP access to election materials

•Commission promises to be fair to all

Chuks Okocha and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday responded to calls from church leaders and some elder statesmen that he should not contest the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as it was God’s will for Bola Tinubu to emerge.

Also, after days of pressure from LP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday granted the party’s legal team the opportunity to review materials that were used for last month’s presidential election.

INEC had declared Tinubu, winner of the presidential election held on February 25, proclaiming he scored the highest number of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper