Osinbajo Launches $600m Programme for Young Nigerians in Technology, Creative Sectors





.Calls on African govts, private sector to invest more in innovation, job creation

.Programme to be funded by AfDB, France, Islamic Devt Bank, BOI for youths aged between 15 and 35

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday launched a $600 million programme for young Nigerians in the technology and creative sectors with a call on African governments and the private sector to do more to support the growth of innovation in the continent.

Osinbajo spoke at the State House, Abuja at the presidential launch of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) Programme which will support young Nigerians ranging from ages 15 to 35 who are entrepreneurs and involved in early stages in creative, innovative and technology-enabled ventures.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, the Vice President declared “I think it is now imperative to commence a coordinated approach towards innovation on the continent, bringing together all…





Source: Thisday Newspaper