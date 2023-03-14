Presidency: Feb 25 Presidential Poll Better Than Past Elections in Nigeria





•Says only losers disputing outcome of exercise

•Declares outcome strengthens Electoral Act’s integrity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, rated the February 25 presidential election, which produced the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as president-elect, as the best the country had seen in recent times despite all the controversies that have trailed the exercise.

Many foreign and local observers have reported that the conduct of the election failed to meet the expectations of Nigeria and that INEC failed to follow the Electoral Act and even its own guidelines in the conduct of the poll.

However, Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release, declared that the APC victory in the presidential election, underscored by the nationwide wave of support in the National Assembly results, was a clear mandate for the party to retain power for another term of four years.

“This election is an…





Source: Thisday Newspaper