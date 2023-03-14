Soludo Urged  to Curb Over-taxation, Revenue Theft in Anambra





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has been charged to curb revenue leakages in the state, and also ensure that revenue thieves are kept in check.

A human rights Lawyer, Mr. Nnalue Peters, told journalists in Awka that despite the efforts to increase the state’s earning through internally generated revenue, some revenue racketeers are still feeding fat on the finances of the state.

He also added that most residents of Anambra State are being over taxed by revenue collectors, urging the governor not to look away, as the pains of the people are high.

Peters said: “Before now, Anambra had been subjected to all forms of wreck, including overpayments, double taxation, revenue leakages, and all manner of financial misconducts that come with mismanagement of revenue.

“As times are hard, the government is cutting some of the revenues, taking into consideration the economic hardship faced by the people. This move is laudable…





Source: Thisday Newspaper