Tinubu: I Have No Preferred Candidates for 10th National Assembly Leadership





•APC charges lawmakers-elect to ensure victory in Saturday’s elections

•We hope to win minimum of 30 states, says Senator Musa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stepped into the simmering issue of the prospective leadership of the 10th National Assembly, saying he has no preferred candidates for the leadership of the federal legislature to be inaugurated in June. Tinubu made this known at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House, while addressing new members-elect to the National Assembly at a meeting organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president-elect’s position on the composition of the leadership of the soon-to-be composed 10th National Assembly was delivered at the meeting by Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Although there were speculations ahead of the meeting that it was convened by the ruling party to sort out the likely distribution of leadership offices in the two chambers of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper