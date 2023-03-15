3,200 Labour Party Members Defect to PDP in Abia





About 3,200 party members have dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa and Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Areas of Abia State.

In Obingwa, the defectors numbering over 3,000 and led by Hon. Maduka Akpulonu, Director General of the party’s Senatorial candidate in the February 25th election defected

They were received at Osusu Amaukwa Model School by PDP ward chairman, Elder Erondu U. Erondu Jnr among other leaders of the party yesterday.

Similarly in Isiala-Ngwa South, the former LP members said they defected because of the excessively elitist nature of their former party’s governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti as well as his inaccessibility to common citizens.

The defectors also accused Otti of claiming to have come from the Isiala-Ngwa South LGA whereas he is from Arochukwu LGA but decided to choose his running mate from Ohafia LGA both within the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of the state.

Source: Thisday Newspaper