Anambra Women Protest Death of Septuagenarian Organ Harvest Victim





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Thousands of women yesterday staged a protest in Umunze community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the death of a septuagenarian, simply known as Mrs. Charity, whose body parts were suspected to have been harvested for rituals.

Charity, as she is simply known, was last week attacked in her residence in Umunze, where her nipples, other private part; lips and fingers were cut off by her attackers, presumably for money ritual.

She was rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Awka, where she was receiving treatment, but later died as a result of injuries sustained.

The women of Umunze community, who trooped out to the local government headquarters in protest, identified the assailant as an indigene of Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, and called for the expulsion of all indigenes of Abakiliki residing in Umunze.

The women leader in the community, Mrs. Bridget Enekwechi, told journalists that:…





Source: Thisday Newspaper