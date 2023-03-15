Atiku Withdraws Motion Seeking Permission to Observe BVAS Configuration





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has withdrawn his application for court’s permission to observe the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, had on March 8, permitted the electoral umpire to go ahead with the reconfiguration of the BVAS used in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

The appellate court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh cleared the coast for INEC to reconfigure the BVAS machines to be deployed in the rescheduled March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections, following convictions that the BVAS information on the presidential polls can be safely stored in an accredited backend server.

The electoral umpire had approached the court to vary its earlier order permitting Atiku and the presidential candidate of the Labour…





Source: Thisday Newspaper