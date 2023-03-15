Cheque Transactions Tumble to N482.5bn in Two Months Amid Naira Scarcity





Kayode Tokede

Following the scarcity of naira triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency redesign policy, the total value of cheque transactions in the first two months of 2023 dropped to N482.5billion, a decline of 2.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) from N497.1billion reported by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) in the first two months of 2022.

The data released by NIBSS showed that values of cheque transactions in January 2023 stod at N244.02 billion, a 2.83 per cent YoY increase when compared to N237.29 billion in January 2022.

In February, it dropped to N238.49 billion, a 8.2 per cent YoY decline from N259.81billion in February 2022 as commercial banks in the period under review closed some of their branches following disruption of business activities by rioters who were protesting scarcity of new N500 and N1, 000 banknotes.

According to the NIBSS data, the value of cheque transactions reached record low in February 2023 following the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper