Delta Governorship Candidates Debate on ARISE News Channel Today





Five leading contestants for the seat of Governor of Delta State will today lock horns in a debate being organised by ARISE News Channel at 7.00 pm. The programme that will run for 2 hours 30 minutes and will feature Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Chief Great Ogboru of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Deacon Ken Pela of the Labour Party; Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborewvori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Kenneht Gbagi of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The candidates are expected to tell Deltans their various plans regarding Delta’s economy, security, education, healthcare among others.

The Delta Governorship debate is expected to help the electorate make the right choice of w ho to lead them in the next four years

ARISE News is reputed for organizing world-class political debates for political office seekers. It successful did that for presidential leading candidates before the election that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper