Delta Governorship Candidates’ Debate Under way on ARISE  News Channel 





Leading candidates for the seat of the governor of Delta State are currently participating in a debate organised by ARISE News Channel.

Speaking at the debate, Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela, promised to “enthrone righteousness” in Delta State in order establish a a solid foundation that would ensure that cost of governance is reduced and corruption effectively tackled.

Pela assured of mass participation of people for accelerated development.

Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) stressed the need to replace the civil service structure in governance to an industrialized system that would involve the private sector in the economic development plan of his admnistration.

Gbagi says he will introduce a level of social security service provision especially for the youths, adding that he would give unemployed youths monthly allowance for a period into his administration.

Sunny Ofehe of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) believes in his plan to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper