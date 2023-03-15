ECOWAS Deploys 163 Observers in Guber and Assembly Polls 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has said it is deploying 163 observers to monitor Saturday’s gubernatorial and state Assembly elections in Nigeria.

A statement by the commission on Wednesday read: “The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), His Excellency Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, is deploying an ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS-EOM) to monitor the gubernatorial and state Assembly elections in Nigeria to be held on Saturday, 18 March 2023.”

According to the statement, the deployment of the 163 observers is in line with the provisions of Articles 42(2) and 44(b) of the 1999 ECOWAS Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security: Article 12 of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and Article 53(c) of the 2008 ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework.

The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper