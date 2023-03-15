Ex-Minister Canvasses Zoning Senate Presidency to N’central





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bwari, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly to the North-central geopolitical zone.

He said such arrangement would help the incoming administration to address the issues of insecurity, poor infrastructure and other forms of economic sabotage bedevilling the region.

Bwari, who was also the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja Wednesday.

He noted that the North-central has abundant arable land for agricultural development and is also endowed with rich mineral resources that could serve as alternatives to oil and gas resources, if effectively explored.

The erstwhile Mines and Steel Minister, however, lamented that bandits had stopped farmers from their farms, fishing ponds and took over mining sites and preventing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper