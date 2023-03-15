FCT: Don’t Tamper with Our Victory, Labour Party  Cautions INEC









Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has withdrawn his application seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow PDP agents participate in the process of sorting out materials (ballot papers) used in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku and the PDP in a Notice of Discontinuance told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, that they were no longer interested in the application.

The lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Mr Joe Gadzama (SAN), stated this on Wednesday, when the motion ex-parte, marked CA/PEC/10M/2023 was called up for hearing.

Besides the motion to compel INEC allow their agents participate in the sorting out of election materials, Atiku and PDP had also filed a motion exparte praying for an order to serve court documents on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper