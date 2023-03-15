FG, World Bank Partner to Train Technical Teachers on Innovative Skills





Nigeria is to collaborate with the World Bank to improve the knowledge of teachers in federal technical colleges in the country with the 21st century skills that will digitilise the students.

Permanent Secretary in the federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Andrew David Adejo, disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring open a workshop on the development of a Structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by Director of Technology and Science Education in the ministry, Mrs Grace Jakko, the Permanent Secretary, said there is the utmost importance to strengthen the technical schools with the aim to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the workshop come on the heels of the realisation that the 21st century presents a radically different economy and society, which is having…





Source: Thisday Newspaper