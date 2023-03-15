Group Cautions Politicians, Urges Lagosians to Avoid Ethnic Violence





Ugo Aliogo

Ahead of the March 18, gubernational elections, the Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) has called for caution on hateful, and provocative statements by political and social media actors, stating that some of those actions are fuelled by mischief, propaganda and conscious lies aimed at spurring ethnic violence and conflict across Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by the Convener, JODER, Adewale Adeoye, said the promoters of violence and extremism are few, while urging all ethnic groups not to equate the extremist opinions of fringe elements with the popular opinion of the peoples they claim to represent.

The group appealed to Nigerians, especially Lagosians to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign irrespective of faith, ethnicity and creed, adding that as a group they commit themselves to preventing violence and conflict before and after the gubernatorial election while any group or persons disturbed with the election outcome should…





Source: Thisday Newspaper