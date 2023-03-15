INEC Assures  Electorate of  Preparedness for Guber, Assembly Elections in Sokoto





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance of its readiness to conduct the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly’s election in Sokoto State.

The national commissioner sent to monitor the election in Sokoto State, Major General Modibbo Alkali (rtd), stated this during a stakeholders meeting with the leadership of political parties and civil society organisations (CSOs) ahead of the forthcoming election.

Speaking yesterday at the INEC headquarters Sokoto, Alkali assured leaders of political parties that the commission under his watch would ensure a hitch free, fair and credible election.

He reaffirmed that the commission has concluded its reconfiguration work on BVAS machines for the polls, and assured that all is set for the elections.

He said that the commission would not tolerate anyone who does anything contrary to the electoral act during the elections, adding that anyone causing trouble…





Source: Thisday Newspaper