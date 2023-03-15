INEC Configures 4,940 BVAs Machines, Commences Distribution of Sensitive Materials





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the configuration of 4,940 Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for use in Saturdays governorship and House of Assembly elections in Niger State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Yushau Ahmed Garki, who disclosed this in Minna Wednesday at the commencement of the distribution of sensitive materials to be used for the election, said the configuration was successfully completed on Tuesday, adding that the BVAS machines also went through “quality assurance tests” and scaled through.

Assuring the people that everything has been put in place to ensure the election is hitch free, Garki said the Commission has met with the Agency Consultative Committee to ensure early delivery of materials at all the polling units on Saturday.

He disclosed that election will not hold in 10 units which he did not name.

Garki confirmed that two ad hoc staff that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper