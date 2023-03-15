INEC to Political Parties: See March 18 Elections as Contest, Not War





•Pledges to set up legal team to handle cases of electoral offences expeditiously

•Permits PDP, APC legal teams to inspect presidential election materials

•Call your lieutenants to order, NSA tells political gladiators

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

With exactly three days to Saturday’s governorship and Houses of Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties and their supporters not to see the polls as war, but as a contest. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this yesterday, at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ahead of the elections.

The commission revealed that duly certified copies of Forms EC8D and EC8D (A) had been made available to the legal teams of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC). It said the teams were yesterday allowed to also inspect the original copies.

National Security Adviser (NSA),…





Source: Thisday Newspaper