Marginal Fields: NUPRC Moves to Mitigate Awardees’ Funding Challenges





•Set to release corporate governance framework

• To hold financing roadshow for investors

•16 firms submit field devt plans

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), yesterday, disclosed that it was aware of current funding issues faced by the recent winners of marginal oil fields in the country. NUPRC explained that it was working to mitigate the challenges.

In a statement by Chief Executive of the commission, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, the oil and gas industry regulator noted that in recognition of the financing hurdle faced by many licence holders, it was planning a production-based lending engagement that will help them source needed capital.

According to the organisation, the move would assist the awardees in their bid to commence full field development towards hitting “first oil”.

Komolafe added that the engagement, planned to commence soon, would be between the commission…





Source: Thisday Newspaper