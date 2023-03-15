News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Administers Oath to Reappointed  ICPC Board Members 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting held at the Council Chambers was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and some Ministers.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Buhari administered oath of office on

seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC).

The members include Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) (Katsina State), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

