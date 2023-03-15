NUJ Decries Outrageous Electricity Bill in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has decried the outrageous monthly bill distributed by the Abuja Electricity and Distribution Company (AEDC) to customers, especially in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, without a commensurate service rendered to the customers.

This complaint was contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman of NUJ, Adeiza Momohjimoh, and the Secretary, Seidu Haruna, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The council noted that this attitude started between August and September 2022, when there was a noticeable slight improvement on the electricity supply within Lokoja metropolis which AEDC hurriedly latched on to increase the monthly bills from the usual N3,000- N4,000 per building to N6,000 to N8,000.

By October, AEDC in its usual attitude without putting into considerations the biting economic situation in the country and the ability of customers to pay, again increased…





Source: Thisday Newspaper