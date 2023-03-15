OPEC Confirms Nigeria’s 1.3 Million bpd February Crude Oil Output





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday confirmed that Nigeria produced 1.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in February, in alignment with the country’s earlier self-reported data this month.

The information which the international oil cartel made public in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), further cemented Nigeria’s leader as Africa’s topmost producer, outperforming Algeria and Angola.

But this is not discounting Nigeria’s underperformance to the tune of as much as much as 500,000 bpd, given its OPEC quota of 1.8 million bpd for the period under consideration.

OPEC , in the latest report also projected that world oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.32 million bpd, or 2.3 per cent, unchanged from last month’s forecast.

Although faster Chinese demand could support the oil market this year, according to OPEC, but crude prices have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper