Organised Labour Endorses C’River APC Guber Candidate, Otu





Ahead Saturday’s gubernatorial elections, the organised labour in Cross River State has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the state, Senator Bassey Edet Otu as its preferred choice.

The endorsement was announced by the labour leaders during a courtesy call on the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar.

The immediate past state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpekpi said the organised labour visited the governor to intimate him of their choice in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the organised labour cannot be insulated from political choices and participation because workers suffer more from bad governance.

The organised labour in Cross River, he said “believes in equity, justice and fairness and we want it to reign in Cross River. That is why we support power shift to the Southern Senatorial District…





Source: Thisday Newspaper