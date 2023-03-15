Sanwo-Olu: Running on Experience and Track Record





Gboyega Akosile writes that the track record of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state in close to four years is enough proof to earn him another term in the Centre of Excellence.

The decision of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to seek a second term in office, came as no surprise to millions of Lagosians, in that the constitution of the land permits him to do so.

But the move, no doubt, was greeted by spontaneous excitement among the residents, given the quality of leadership, people-oriented policies and clear governance direction brought to State by Sanwo-olu and his brother, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Little wonder Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan literally became a beehive on Saturday, December 3, 2022, when All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged off the Governor’s re-election campaign.

Sanwo-Olu, an exemplary public sector reformer and astute politician, known for his love and passion for the public service, has shown leadership in Lagos by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper