Ahmed: FG to Abolish Petrol Subsidy Before May 29, Attributes Delay to 2023 Elections, Census

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said the federal government would remove the controversial petrol subsidy before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure on May 29, 2023.

Ahmed attributed the delay in removal of the subsidy, as provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, to the 2023 general election and the forthcoming national population census.

The minister, according to the Voice of Nigeria (VON), spoke during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of VON in Abuja.

But the federal government, yesterday, disclosed that no conclusion had been reached on how to mitigate the effect of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper