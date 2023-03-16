Buhari: No Economic Development Without Vibrant, Successful SMEs Sector





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that for any economy to grow and create jobs, an equally vibrant and successful small and medium enterprise sector is also needed.

This, he said, informed why he recently signed the Business Facilitation Bill into law.

The president spoke Thursday at the State House, Abuja while playing host to the Governing Council and members of the Institute of Directors led by its President and Chairman, Dr. (Mrs) Ije Jidenma.

According to him, “This administration has, despite the difficult times brought upon us by a variety of external shocks, done much to ensure survival and development of SMEs.

“It is also my pleasure to share with you that your visit comes just a month after I signed into law the Business Facilitation Bill which eases various constraints for micro, small and medium sized enterprises. I am confident that this act will go some way in improving our business environment especially for the…





