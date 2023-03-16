Concerns Mount over Govs’ Moves to Rig Saturday’s Polls By All Means





•Tension high in Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Kano, Katsina, Cross River

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Bassey Inyang in Calabar, George Okoh in Makurdi, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Wole Ayodele in Jalingo, Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Okon Bassey in Uyo

With 48 hours to the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, concerns have heightened over alleged moves by governors to rig the elections by all means possible, including resorting to extra-judicial means to compromise the process.

Aside allegedly recruiting thugs to help them disrupt the process to garner more votes, THISDAY findings have revealed that one of the means through which the governors intend to rig the exercise is by working with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in their respective states.

In addition to this is another alleged plan to further compromise the electoral officers, thus making the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper