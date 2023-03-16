CRPP Endorses PDP’s Mba for Enugu Governor





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties, (CRPP) in Enugu State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Peter Mba ahead of the polls on Saturday.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, chairman of CRPP, Samuel Ani said that the coalition decided to adopt Mba, after extensive consultations because he remains the candidate best suited to deliver quality leadership to the people of Enugu State.

Ani said that the coalition had signed an MOU pledging to work together to help get the best governorship candidate for Enugu State.

“We engaged in debates and considered the yearnings of the people and also looked at the manifestos of the leading candidates in the race after which we discovered that Mba’s plans serves the genuine hopes of the people and guarantees a better future for the people of the state” he said.

The coalition urged the people of Enugu state to ensure that they come out en masse and vote…





Source: Thisday Newspaper