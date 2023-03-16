Delta Decides: Four Guber Candidates Debate





•Ogboru, Gbagi, Pela, Ofehe promise good governance, quality education, employment, security

Emma Okonji and Alex Enumah

Four governorship candidates in Delta State, representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) have promised good governance, quality education, youth employment, adequate security and free healthcare, among others, if elected governor.

They made the promise during a debate organised by ARISE NEWS Channel yesterday.

However, two governorship candidates – Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori – were absent and their letters of apology were read out during the debate.

After reading the letters which explained that the debate time clashed with their other engagements, the moderators offered both candidates another opportunity to make themselves available for another…





Source: Thisday Newspaper