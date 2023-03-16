Disregard Call for Lifting of Executive Order on Monarchs, Adeleke Told





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



One of the leading Ruling Houses in Iree, Boripe North Local Government Area of Osun State, Olubonku, has urged the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to disregard anyone calling for the reinstatement of some dethroned monarchs in the state, saying the governor’s executive order had brought sanity to the hitherto tensed communities.

Olubonku ruling house of Iree commended Governor Adeleke for the proactive steps he took upon assumption of office to douse the tension that the illegal selection and enthronement of some monarchs in the state by the immediate past administration caused.

Adeleke had issued an executive order setting aside the enthronement of the Aree of Iree, the Akirun of Ikirun, and the Owa of Igbajo.

Reacting to the plea by the Iwo Traditional Council seeking a repeal of the executive order placed on some monarchs in the state, Olubonku ruling house represented by Prince Ali Afolabi yesterday said the call was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper