Emefiele Urges More Vigilance in Banking Supervision after Collapse of Two US Institutions





•Seeks improved regulatory measures against bank failure

•Hints at expected $400m inflows for Nigeria from Standard Bank

Obinna Chima

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has advised central bankers and regulators across the world to be vigilant and guard against failures of financial institutions in their jurisdictions.

The advised followed the closure of New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday by regulators, two days after they shut down Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

Owing to this, Emefiele who spoke at the opening of the 2023 African Central Bank Conference held at the Global Leadership Center, Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday, also advised governors of central banks and other African financial sector regulators to improve their supervisory roles to forestall any run on financial institutions in their countries.

Speaking further, he hinted that Nigeria was expected to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper