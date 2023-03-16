Europa League: Man Utd, Juventus, Arsenal Seek  Q/Final Slots Live on GOtv 





Italian giant, Juventus, will be keen to take advantage of their 1-0 lead over Freiburg, when they visit Germany for the second leg of their Europa League clash tonight.

Angel Di Maria continued his fine form in Europe’s second tier competition by scoring the only goal of the game to extend his tally in the competition to four. The Bianconerri will need to put up another solid defensive display in Germany to reach the last eight this Thursday evening.

Juventus will be without Paul Pogba who has been injured again for four weeks. The Frenchman has only made two appearances totalling 35 minutes since his return to Turin from Manchester United in the summer. Tune in SuperSport Football (Ch. 31) at 6:45pmto watch the match.

Meanwhile, Real Betis has a tough job at home to overturn a 4-1 deficit against Manchester United, when the two teams meet for the return leg of their clash at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Ayoze Perez’s goal was the only consolation for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper