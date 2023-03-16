Kusamotu Urges INEC to Ensure Free, Fair Assembly Polls in Osun





Village Head, Medical Practitioner, Two Vigilance Group Members Killed in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The village head of Bani Alhaji Salihu Ahmed, a medical practitioner Mr. Joshua Bitrus and two men of the local vigilance group in Munya and Paikoro local government areas of Niger state have been killed by bandits who raided their communities between Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

Unconfirmed reports have it that two soldiers either lost their lives or are seriously injured in the attempt by the military to quell the invasion by the bandits who reportedly destroyed two operational vehicles belonging to the soldiers.

However, in the counter offensive by the soldiers ” a large number of the bandits were neutralised”.

THISDAY gathered that the operations by the bandits started on Tuesday evening when the gunmen said to be over 100 simultaneously stormed Beni in Munya local government area and Adunu in Paikoro local government area.

The gunmen…





Source: Thisday Newspaper