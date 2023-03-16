Makinde, Accord Senatorial Candidate, Peller, Others Hold Rally in Iseyin









Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, was yesterday, joined by the Oyo North Senatorial Candidate of Accord and member representing Iseyin Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for the governorship rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iseyin local government area.

The governor maintained that he is assured of victory in Saturday’s governorship election because it is God’s own project, adding that more achievements will come to the state under Omituntun 2.0.

Makinde, who also inspected ongoing works at the College of Agriculture and Renewable Energy of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus, said his administration had committed huge resources into the project.

He disclosed that when completed, the Campus would become a centre of academic excellence and a tourist attraction, adding that he will consolidate on all achievements recorded under Omituntun 1.0, when he is re-elected.

Source: Thisday Newspaper